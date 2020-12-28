Jessie J diagnosed with Meniere's disease: 'Felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line'

Singer Jessie J has revealed that she was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing loss. The British pop star told fans via Instagram Stories that she had to visit an ear hospital on Christmas Eve after struggling to walk and losing hearing in one ear.

Jessie J says she was diagnosed with the inner ear disorder Meniere's disease, which can cause vertigo and hearing loss. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line,” the “Bang Bang” singer shared. “Basically I got told I had Meniere's syndrome.

“I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence," she added. "Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it. I just miss singing so much and being around anyone.

“It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve I was in the ear hospital going, ‘What is going on?’ But I’m glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better today.”

The singer-songwriter — who split from on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum earlier this year — posted a video of her singing, seemingly on the mend.

The 32-year-old also referenced the hearing issues she was experiencing in a poignant Christmas Eve post.

“I am now watching Queen’s Gambit with my finger in my ear,” she told followers. “I’ve done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on.”

She has since received support from the Meniere’s Society, the U.K. charity for those suffering dizziness and imbalance from vestibular disorders.

We were very sorry to read that @JessieJ has been diagnosed with Meniere's disease and was struggling with her condition over the Christmas period. We hope her symptoms start to settle down soon and wish her well. https://t.co/zvs2ZIxKY8 pic.twitter.com/RfXLDQodXC — Meniere's Society (@MenieresSociety) December 28, 2020

