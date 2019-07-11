Rosie O'Donnell calls Ivanka Trump 'talentless' and 'non-intelligent' in scathing new interview

As an Elizabeth Warren supporter, Rosie O’Donnell is pushing for the U.S. to have its first woman president. But there’s one person she absolutely doesn’t want for the job: first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

O’Donnell criticized President Trump’s eldest daughter, who has been rumored to be considering her own run for office one day, during an interview with Michelangelo Signorile on SiriusXM’s “Progress” Wednesday.

.@Rosie on @IvankaTrump today on my show, @SXMProgress : "There's a prevalent incest feel amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy...I think she's, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman." pic.twitter.com/h8wWtrvRAo — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 10, 2019

“Oh, dear lord,” the comedian groaned when Signorile raised the possibility of Trump becoming the first woman president.

“I don’t know what he’s doing with her,” she said of POTUS’s involvement with his daughter in political matter. “I think he’s been doing bad things with her for a very long time. There’s a creepy, incest feel that is very prevalent amongst Donald Trump and his children, at least his daughter. Very creepy.

“I don’t know,” O’Donnell, who recently spoke out about being sexually abused by her own father, continued. “I think she’s like, you know, a talentless, non-intelligent, non-powerful woman ... It’s laughable to think of her in any kind of public service role. No one in his family has ever been in public service. Why should they start now?”

Trump supporters slammed O'Donnell for calling the president and first daughter's relationship "creepy."

O’Donnell’s comments — which come on the heels of her calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the 2020 race — have predictably angered Trump supporters.

Well, @Rosie will be proven wrong, and it will make her an even angrier person than she is now, if that’s even possible. — Rob (@kickstart0225) July 11, 2019

So Rosie thinks the daughter is a victim and then proceeds to attack the victim some more? — commonsense (@commonsense258) July 11, 2019

@Rosie is a national health hazard — パット (@TMSAS) July 11, 2019

It's pretty sad you are asking a woman like Rosie what she thinks of anyone. She needs to start with herself before making claims or passing judgement on anyone else. From "reports" her family has more issues than she can handle. — Wildwomanrising (@wildwomanrising) July 11, 2019

But others backed O’Donnell, with actor (and fellow Trump foe) Tom Arnold expressing support.

Truth every word. @rosie was the first to call @realDonaldTrump publicly out. I hope she gets to finish him off — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 11, 2019

O’Donnell also addressed other celebrities, including Madonna, Whitney Houston and longtime crush Tom Cruise, during her day of interviews at SiriusXM. On Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy channel, the former View co-host shared her disappointment over her contentious working relationship with Whoopi Goldberg on the show, saying, “I thought we were going to be like, you know, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan.”

She added, “I don’t have a real competitive side with other women. I want to support other women. I want to try to help other women.”

