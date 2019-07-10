Jon Voight hails Trump as 'the greatest president' in new video message

Jon Voight is once again sharing his love for Donald Trump.

The 80-year-old actor has posted another video message praising POTUS on Twitter. Angelina Jolie’s father — who was tapped by the president to be a trustee for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts — called Trump the “greatest president” and said a 2020 re-election would be “God’s trust for this nation.”

“My fellow Americans, I stand with you and the truth of our nation, with great pride and honor. I say this truly from a place of God’s truths. Our nation is stronger and wiser because we have taken a chance on a man who has become the greatest president. I’m honored to call him President Trump.

“And as we come closer to 2020, let us track all the magnificent documentations that have been signed, sealed and delivered to this country and its glory. We must continue this race of truths and stand with President Trump for his next win. Because this is more than win; this is not a sacrifice. This is God’s honor, God’s trust for this nation. For this land of liberty. For justice for all.

“This is America, this land of the free. This is our president, Donald Trump, that will set the nation to be the greatest land of peace and love ... and great again. God bless.”

The Oscar winner’s post was cheered by fellow Trump supporters, one of whom called Voight a “national treasure” (not to be confused with the mid-2000s National Treasure films in which he played Nicolas Cage’s father).

“Hearing your words said with sincerity, passion and love for this country warms my heart,” read another comment. “God bless you and all of your loved ones.”

Another fan thanked him for “having the courage to speak the truth from an industry so brainwashed by liberals.”

Seinfeld actor also backed Voight’s message.

Jon Voight is a good man... I treasure his friendship... https://t.co/KWxQNLUlsQ — John O'Hurley ☘️🐕☘️ (@ImJohnOHurley) July 10, 2019

View photos President Trump got support from Jon Voight. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images) More

But those with different political views weren’t so impressed with the Midnight Cowboy and Coming Home star’s statement.

Great actor headed for rock bottom. SAD. — Tom Kern (@tkernipad) July 10, 2019

What a sad person Jon has become...he should have gone into hiding after Anaconda — Neill Malone (@neillmal1) July 10, 2019

I pledge to never watch another movie of yours. No wonder you were the bad guy in Enemy of the State. — Hassan Baber (@hsb03) July 10, 2019

While Voight is a fervent Trump supporter, the president got dinged by a different celebrity this week. Rocker Mick Jagger mocked Trump’s Fourth of July speech gaffe during a Rolling Stones concert last Sunday.

