Mick Jagger zings President Trump for his Fourth of July speech error: 'If only the British had held onto the airports'

Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones perform July 7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Mick Jagger might be on the mend, recovering after undergoing heart surgery in April, but he’s already back to throwing punches.

The Rolling Stones front man mocked President Donald Trump during a concert Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., referring to a gaffe the president made during a speech he gave at the “Salute to America” event on July 4 in Washington, D.C.

Trump was speaking about the creation of the Continental Army in 1775 when he mentioned airports, which didn’t exist until much later, following the first flight in 1903. “The Continental Army suffered a bitter winter of Valley Forge, found glory across the waters of the Delaware and seized victory from Cornwallis of Yorktown,” Trump said. “Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”

During his concert, the British rocker cited Trump’s words while talking to the crowd about Independence Day and the fact that it’s a “touchy” subject for his home country.

“In fact, the president made a very good point in his speech the other night,” Jagger quipped. “He said, ‘If only the British had held on to the airports, the whole thing might have gone very differently for us.’”

Trump later chalked his incorrect reference to airports up to a malfunctioning teleprompter and rainy weather.

Jagger and the Rolling Stones have tangled with Trump before, including in 2016, when the band demanded that then-candidate Trump stop using their songs, such as “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” at campaign rallies.

Read more from Yahoo! Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.