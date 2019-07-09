    Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler cheer on Mitch McConnell challenger Amy McGrath

    Bette Midler is backing Mitch McConnell's new opponent. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

    Donald Trump isn’t the only Republican thorn in Bette Midler’s side.

    The singer and actress — who was recently accused of being a “washed-up psycho” by POTUS — has turned her attention to Sen. Mitch McConnell and the competition the Senate majority leader now faces in his home state of Kentucky.

    On Tuesday, Marine veteran Amy McGrath, 44, announced that she is running against McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984. McGrath, a Democrat, will face off against the 77-year-old Republican in 2020, and wasted no time in unveiling a campaign slogan summing up her mission: “Defeat Mitch. Defend Democracy.”

    So far, the former fighter pilot has already drummed up support from Chelsea Handler, who tweeted, “I love this woman ... Let’s donate and elect people who will take money out of politics, so a**holes like Mitch McConnell aren’t making decisions based on donations from the NRA.”

    Frequent Trump foil Midler is also backing McGrath’s bid to unseat McConnell. The Beaches star’s tweet took aim at the Senate Majority Leader’s marriage to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. The relationship, as well as Chao’s investments and family ties to China, has been criticized as conflicts of interest.

    The performer also made an alteration to McGrath’s #DitchMitch slogan.

    Comedian Patton Oswalt is also cheering on McGrath, who picked up an endorsement from presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

    This isn’t McGrath’s first political undertaking. She ran for Congress in the 2018 mid-terms, but was defeated by Republican incumbent Andy Barr.

