Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler cheer on Mitch McConnell challenger Amy McGrath

Donald Trump isn’t the only Republican thorn in Bette Midler’s side.

The singer and actress — who was recently accused of being a “washed-up psycho” by POTUS — has turned her attention to Sen. Mitch McConnell and the competition the Senate majority leader now faces in his home state of Kentucky.

On Tuesday, Marine veteran Amy McGrath, 44, announced that she is running against McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984. McGrath, a Democrat, will face off against the 77-year-old Republican in 2020, and wasted no time in unveiling a campaign slogan summing up her mission: “Defeat Mitch. Defend Democracy.”

I’m running to replace Mitch McConnell in the U.S. Senate. Everything that’s wrong with Washington had to start somewhere—it started with him. With your help, we can defeat Mitch and defend democracy. Join us: https://t.co/c4b0WAp4ji pic.twitter.com/DNLjFkHGua — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 9, 2019

So far, the former fighter pilot has already drummed up support from Chelsea Handler, who tweeted, “I love this woman ... Let’s donate and elect people who will take money out of politics, so a**holes like Mitch McConnell aren’t making decisions based on donations from the NRA.”

Frequent Trump foil Midler is also backing McGrath’s bid to unseat McConnell. The Beaches star’s tweet took aim at the Senate Majority Leader’s marriage to U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao. The relationship, as well as Chao’s investments and family ties to China, has been criticized as conflicts of interest.

The performer also made an alteration to McGrath’s #DitchMitch slogan.

This is great! A woman who is NOT married to a member of a huge Chinese shipping factory, and who ACTUALLY SERVED IN THE MILITARY, not like #bitchMitch who got out after 5 weeks! https://t.co/Z84gOLKLwl — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 9, 2019

Comedian Patton Oswalt is also cheering on McGrath, who picked up an endorsement from presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

At the debates last month, the candidates were asked how we'd deal with Mitch McConnell if we're elected president. Here’s one solution: We replace him.



I'm proud to endorse @AmyMcGrathKY for U.S. Senate. Let's win this fight—support her campaign now: https://t.co/c3sIqT7DU3 https://t.co/tAxAF0wRbm — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) July 9, 2019

This isn’t McGrath’s first political undertaking. She ran for Congress in the 2018 mid-terms, but was defeated by Republican incumbent Andy Barr.

