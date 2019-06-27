Ivana Trump announces that she's single and rich in epic breakup statement

Ivana Trump wants you to know that her relationship with Rossano Rubicondi is over. She also wants you to know she's rich. (Photo: Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Ivana Trump has broken up with her boyfriend and ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi. But, more importantly, she is rich.

That was the gist of a press release sent out on behalf of the author, businesswoman and socialite on Thursday. It said that the pair — who divorced in 2009 and reconciled soon after — “split.” it was “amicable” and Trump and her fourth husband “remain friendly,” but they are “no longer romantically involved.”

While most breakup statements would end there, this one went on to tout her marriage to President Trump, which, of course, blew up spectacularly with a cheating scandal and her allegation in a sealed divorce deposition that he sexually assaulted her. She named each of their headline-drawing children: Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric. And she mentioned being “selected to the 1972 Olympic Ski team” (in Czechoslovakia) — despite the validity of this claim being disputed.

Trump’s statement about the split was the true kicker though: “I am once again a single woman, and I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle.”

Of course the woman who famously uttered “Don’t get mad, get everything” in the First Wives Club and beyond would remind people that she is hella rich and “can afford my lifestyle.” (A spokesperson for Trump confirmed that was her official statement.)

Page Six was first to report on the breakup. Trump told the gossip column that the “relationship just ran its course,. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work.”

She added that she’s “done” with marriage. “You get married because you want a family. I have three kids and grandkids,” she said. “I just want to be free and go where I want to go with whoever I want. I want to be a free woman.”

And she doesn’t even want to date. “I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events,” she said, “but I don’t want to be attached.” She was looking forward to “a fabulous summer” as a single woman in St-Tropez.

Rubicondi told Page Six, “Think whatever you want to think.” Though he added she is “always family” to him.

Trump, 70, and Rubicondi, 47, dated for six years before marrying in a $3 million wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2008. (In her divorce from The Donald, she got the estate for one month a year.) Ivanka was a bridesmaid. Don Jr. and Eric wore white tuxes.

The pair divorced just a year later and had other relationships, but got back together soon after. Last year, they were guest competitors on the Italian edition of Dancing With the Stars in Rome.