Rihanna outdoes herself again with sexy getup at Barbados festival

If you’ve got it, flaunt it and that’s exactly what Rihanna is doing down in Barbados. The “Needed Me” singer busted out (literally) a super sexy ensemble for the annual Crop Over Festival.

Sporting blue hair, colorful wings, a bedazzled crystal bra and matching thong, Rihanna was full of pride on Monday for one of her favorite events, the Kadooment parade. The Barbados native regularly takes place in the bash, which marks the end of country’s months-long Crop Over celebrations.

Rihanna — who has clapped back at haters recently for critiquing her weight — looked confident, colorful, and happy during the celebration.

The 29-year-old Grammy winner posted a series of photos on Instagram from the festivities that show off her amazing getup. From head to toe, Rihanna went all out with her bling and we’ve come to expect nothing less from the singer through the years.

In 2015, Rihanna showed off her curves in a similar, barely-there jewel-encrusted bra and headdress.

Similarly, in 2013, it was all about two things: cleavage and jewels.

Then there was her look in 2011 that really made #RihannaCropOverWatch a thing in the first place.

Thank you, RiRi, for never disappointing.

