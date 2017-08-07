Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split: The warning signs were there

Black Monday has taken on a new meaning as fans everywhere are in mourning one day after Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their separation.

In a joint statement, the actors said they were “disappointed” because they “tried hard for a long time” to save their marriage of eight years. That was news to many as Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, seemed like one of the few rock-solid couples in Hollywood. However, in between their adorable social media posts and charming interview anecdotes, there were signs that Chris and Anna were having issues … we just missed them. (Or chose to look the other way).

In late July, Faris stepped out for the Emoji Movie premiere with their 4-year-old son, Jack. Both Chris and her upgraded engagement ring were noticeably absent. Still, she wore a band on her ring finger, and given Pratt’s hectic schedule it didn’t seem too odd.

Now, reexamining an interview Anna gave on the red carpet three weeks ago, it’s clear something was going on. The actress talked with People magazine about how being a celebrity power couple with Pratt has its challenges.

Anna Faris and Jack Pratt attend the L.A. premiere of The Emoji Movie on July 23. (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

“I don’t think that’s something, when you’re an actor, that you’re prepared for,” she said, three weeks before announcing their split. “There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. … That’s the tricky part.”

Faris added that she and Pratt have a secret emoji they use when they need a break from Hollywood. “I send the emoji of an eagle landing to say, ‘Let’s get away to the islands,'” Faris told the magazine. “We both grew up in Washington State, and we have a place up there.”

While that’s pretty cute, it also touches on what appears to be a big factor in their split: Hollywood.

Over the years, Anna and Chris have been candid about life in the spotlight and the challenges it brings. After all, everything that they loved about each other was about as non-Hollywood as you could get. Anna and Chris grew up 20 minutes away from each other — although they never met — and their Washington roots ended up being just one of the many things they had in common.

“Anna and I are meant to be together. Our relationship has made me believe in divine intervention and destiny, just as much as my crazy career and the way I fell into this life,” Pratt revealed in a 2015 Reddit AMA. “We both got our start in horror spoofs … we both made our careers playing guileless nitwits for laughs.”

Pratt and Faris met in 2007 on set of the film Take Me Home Tonight. They wed two years later.

“It was like magnets,” Pratt recalled to Elle in 2015. “Our personalities meshed, she was a goofball, she liked to have fun, it was impossible to offend her. I just remember thinking, Wow, in another life, that’s who I want to be with — we would be so good together, I just know it.”

At the time, Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. Anna and Ben wed in 2004, but as her career took off, his stalled. “That kind of destroyed my marriage,” she confessed to Marie Claire. “The divide became too great.”

Faris and Indra split in 2007, and soon after, she began dating Pratt. When they wed in 2009 the House Bunny actress was once again the bigger star in her marriage.

“I’ve had those moments where I was like the guy holding the purse at events and people just looked right through me. And, you know, actors come up and just blatantly hit on my wife in front of me and don’t even look at me,” Pratt recalled to GQ a few years ago. “I’m like, ‘What the f***, dude?'”

