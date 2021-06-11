Reba McEntire isn't participating in fundraiser for Gov. Kristi Noem: 'I do not get involved in politics'

Reba McEntire is not participating in an upcoming Republican political fundraiser. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reba McEntire has made a point throughout her decades-long career to publicly stay apolitical — and that's not changing now.

The country music legend spoke out on Friday after it was reported she was set to appear at a fundraiser for Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem this weekend. McEntire said her name was attached to the invite and "sent out without my knowledge or permission."

"I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such," she said. "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."

McEntire was praised in the comments section of her post.

"Wish more celebs were like you!" one person wrote.

"Wish other entertainers would follow your example!" echoed another Instagram user.

"Thank you! I understand that you have your own opinions, but it’s nice to have places to go to escape the craziness of this world. Your music is one of my favorite places," one woman shared.

McEntire explained her stance of not discussing politics while on The View in 2017.

"[Concertgoers] have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat, parking, getting something at the concession stand, going to eat before the concert and I am there to entertain them," she said. "To take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kinda have a little lift in their step and just go, 'Ah, that was such a great break from all the problems that I have to deal with during daily life.' So I am not gonna give them my political views. It's not my place."

Although the entertainer said it's "not my job" to discuss political issues, she doesn't judge her peers who choose to use their platforms differently.

"That's why it’s so great to live here in the United States of America," she added in 2018. "You can vote in and you can say what you want to and you can choose not to say what you want to."

While political fundraisers aren't her thing, McEntire is happy to lend her name and voice to celebrate America's Independence Day. She just announced she'll be performing during this year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC.

