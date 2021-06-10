Caitlyn Jenner appears on 'The View,' won't say whether Donald Trump won or lost election

Caitlyn Jenner faces tough questions from the ladies of The View amid her gubernatorial run.(Photo: Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner continued her press blitz amid her gubernatorial campaign in California's expected recall election. While appearing on The View, the Olympic champion dodged questions over whether Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

"A lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?" Joy Behar asked.

"I am not going to get into that. That election is over with," Jenner replied. "I think Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump was that he was a disrupter."

Behar interrupted, "But did he win? Did he win the election?"

"He was a disruptor when he was president. I want to do the same thing," Jenner continued. "I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change that system for the positive."

.@JoyVBehar to @Caitlyn_Jenner: “A lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people?”



It's not surprising Jenner would evade the topic.

The 71-year-old reality star, who endorsed Trump in the 2016 election, is reportedly working with some controversial people associated with the former president: his ex-campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, who allegedly helped organize the rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. When Sunny Hostin asked about who she's surrounding herself with, Jenner replied, "I was able to hire some of the best people out there to join the campaign."

Jenner's very famous family has been quiet since she announced her campaign. She said coming out as transgender was easier than informing them she was running for governor as a Republican. Without getting into specifics, she said the feedback has been "very positive," before changing the subject.

