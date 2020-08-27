R. Kelly attacked by inmate in jail, lawyer confirms

R. Kelly was “attacked” by a fellow inmate in jail, the R&B singer’s lawyer, Steve Greenberg, confirms to Yahoo Entertainment. Kelly, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been in custody at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for over a year since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

“Yesterday we were told that an inmate had attacked R. Kelly at the MCC in Chicago,” Greenberg tweeted on Thursday. “We received conflicting reports as to the extent of his injuries. We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called. We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”

Kelly’s attorney once again called on the government to release his client.

“Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process,” Greenberg added. (Earlier this year, a judge denied the Grammy winner’s request to be released from jail over coronavirus concerns.)

According to TMZ, “a frustrated inmate went on the attack and jumped Kelly in his cell.” The report alleges the man was “angry about the detention facility being placed on lockdown a couple of times largely due to Kelly protesters outside the jail.” TMZ’s sources claim the singer was determined to be alright after being examined by a doctor.

Kelly, 53, also faces a separate federal racketeering indictment in Brooklyn. Earlier this month, three of the singer’s associates were arrested for separate schemes to harass, threaten, intimidate and bribe alleged victims in the case. In one incident, prosecutors claim a car was set on fire in order to intimidate a woman from testifying.

The “Ignition” singer has denied all claims against him.

