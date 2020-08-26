Bette Midler responds to backlash after calling Melania Trump an 'illegal alien' who 'can't speak English'

Bette Midler addressed her controversial tweets about First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday.

Midler took aim at President Donald Trump's wife during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. While live tweeting the First Lady’s speech, the 74-year-old entertainer called Melania an “illegal alien” who “can’t speak English” (among other jabs). While Midler was initially unapologetic, it appears she had a change of heart.

“I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always,” the Hocus Pocus star tweeted on Wednesday.

Well, all hell has broken loose because I said Melania “still can’t speak English” last night. I was wrong to make fun of her accent. America is made up people who speak with all kinds of accents, and they are all welcomed always. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler faced backlash for several tweets about the First Lady. “She can speak several words in a few languages,” the actress wrote. “Get that illegal alien off the stage!”

#beBest is back! A UGE bore! She can speak several words in a few languages. Get that illegal alien off the stage! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

The singer called Melania an “awful person” who “still can’t speak English.”

Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler also bashed President Donald Trump, whom she often criticizes.

I’m surprised Trump wants to destroy the #PostOffice. He got all his wives from it. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

“Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down,” Midler added in another message.

Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler also made fun of the viral videos that appear to show Melania refusing to hold her husband’s hand.

We visited places of great significance, and I swatted his hand away at every stop. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

And in Belgium, I bought a great Hermès Birikin bag, which I keep in my left hand so that I don’t have to touch him. Ugh. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

A simple yet courageous dream to stay alive for another 24 hours, no thanks to me and my awful husband. Donald loves America , and he knows how to tweet and say “You’re fired!” My #BeBust, is fantastic. Let’s pause. I urge people to come together. He can read. I’ve seen him. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Anodyne, anodyne, nothing but simple minded pablum. “I have to remind myself that I am very lucky.” I completely agree! You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to an colossal idiot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Please say they are not going to come back. Look, he’s clutching her hand. She’s not going to get away tonight!! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Yes, she’s letting him hold her hand! That’s another million, #Asshat! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler also retweeted a video of Melania from 2011 in which she demanded to see President Barack Obama’s birth certificate. The entertainer called the First Lady “a racist and a birther.”

BUSTED! Here’s FLOTUS, in her previous incarnation as a racist and a birther. Now she’s getting the #SaintMelania treatment. Don’t fall for it. She’s no Jackie O, no matter how hard they try. https://t.co/kTJ6bPoZCa — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler was slammed as xenophobic, facing criticism on both sides of the aisle for her remarks. The First Wives Club star seemingly doubled down on the tweets earlier on Wednesday, writing, “Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine.”

Why not? Just giving them a taste of their own immigrant bashing medicine. I guess they’re not keen. https://t.co/yAuMjgxqiH — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Hours later, Midler issued her mea culpa.

Night three of the RNC continues on Wednesday.

