Trevor Noah taunts President Trump with mock legal ads in New York Times, Washington Post

Trevor Noah trolled President Donald Trump on Thursday, hours before he’s expected to accept the Republican nomination for president at the White House. The Daily Show host took aim at the president with full-page print advertisements in some of the publications that irk him the most, including the New York Times and Washington Post. The mock ad is for “Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons Presidential Attorneys.”

“ARE YOU A SOON-TO-BE EX-PRESIDENT? ABOUT TO LOSE LEGAL IMMUNITY? HAS YOUR LAWYER GONE TO JAIL? Call the very fine people on YOUR side,” it reads. The ad also appears in the Los Angeles Times.

The faux firm specializes in “corruption, mega-corruption, emoluments [we know what that is!], shady rich guy tax stuff, obstruction of justice [same price for multiple counts!], you told people to inject bleach for some reason, mail murder.”

Trevor Noah's mock legal ad. (Photo: The Daily Show)

A phone number for Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons Presidential Attorneys is listed (1-210-WH-CRIME) and if you call it, you’ll hear two prompts.

“Hello! You’ve reached the law firm of Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons,” the recording says. “If you are the president of the United States, press or say 1. If you are not the president, press or say 2.”

If you press 1, you are greeted by Noah’s voice.

“Hello, Mr. President. I'm Trevor Noah, managing partner of Trevor Noah and Associates and Sons. Have you ever been to Uganda, sir? It's a beautiful country with a strong goat-based economy. And most important, it does not extradite to the United States,” he says. “At any time on or before January 20th 2021, I can transport you and any members of your family you actually like to Uganda. I can provide the service for, I don't know, $10 million. Let me know. Oh, and if you made a mistake and you're not actually the president, press or say two now. Otherwise, goodbye, Mr. President.”

If you press 2, callers are urged to vote.

“Congratulations on not being the president! If you do not need a lawyer specializing in president crime, why not visit votevotevote.com to make sure that you've registered to vote in the election? That's right, this is a public service announcement. Gotcha! Anyway, please check your voter registration and make a plan to vote. Goodbye!”

This isn’t the first time Noah has used this method to troll President Trump. After the president was impeached by the House of Representatives in Dec. 2019, the late-night host got a billboard in Times Square that read, “CONGRATULATIONS DONALD J. TRUMP ON FINALLY WINNING A POPULAR VOTE!”

Noah and his Daily Show team recently received six Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

