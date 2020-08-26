Gigi Hadid cradles baby bump in stunning maternity shoot: 'Growin' an angel'

Pregnancy looks good on Gigi Hadid. Although she’s keeping her journey to motherhood relatively private, the 25-year-old model gave fans a glimpse of her growing belly on Wednesday. Hadid shared multiple black and white pictures from her stunning maternity shoot. In one shot, Hadid, draped in a white gown, cradled her little “angel.”

Photographers Luigi & Iango captured the sweet moments in late July.

“Cherishing this time,” Hadid wrote alongside another series of gorgeous images. “Appreciate all the love & well wishes.”

Hadid also shared the above photo on her Instagram Story, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you :)”

The supermodel confirmed she was pregnant after news leaked in April. Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are expecting a baby girl. It’s the first child for each star. The former One Direction singer, 27, and Hadid have been enjoying the last few months privately with family and friends.

“Obviously, I think a lot of people are confused why I'm not sharing more, but like, I'm pregnant through a pandemic. Like, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” Hadid explained during an Instagram Live in July.

“That's a reason that I felt that it's not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends. Obviously a lot of people have lost lives due to coronavirus that was in the beginning of quarantine and still happening,” she added. “And then we moved obviously into the reemergence of the [Black Lives Matter] movement, and I thought that our presence on social media should be used for that.”

Hadid’s 56 million followers and famous friends were delighted to get a glimpse of her maternity shoot.

“So beautiful!!!!!!!!!” wrote Ashley Graham.

“Crying!!!!!!!!! the most beautiful mama,” Dua Lipa added. (The singer happens to be dating the model’s brother, Anwar Hadid.)

“It’s truly a magical feeling,” commented Gisele Bündchen. “Congratulations!”

