Kevin Hart calls out NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt: 'Disrespectful on so many levels'

NBC used an image of Kevin Hart for a story about Usain Bolt. (Photo: Getty Images)

NBC News was slammed on Tuesday for seemingly mixing up Kevin Hart and Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt. The outlet used a photo of the comedian in a Facebook alert for its story on Bolt testing positive for the coronavirus. Although NBC News blamed the gaffe on a “technical error,” the excuse isn’t flying on social media — or with Hart.

Hart shared a screenshot of the erroneous image with several face-palm emoji’s, writing, “No comment.”

“I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight,” Hart quipped, noting he plans to “take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world.” He also joked he’s “no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.”

“P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added. “All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso.”

NBC News was trolled on social media for the mistake.

Today I learned that Covid 19 turns you into Kevin Hart. Either that or @NBCNews needs to hire someone who can tell black people apart. pic.twitter.com/uApMApKzjK — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) August 25, 2020

There’s no way NBC actually used a Kevin Hart pic for usain bolt getting covid ... Lmao pic.twitter.com/enaG7IDkUL — john (@iam_johnw) August 25, 2020

New Covid symptom:



Usain Bolt has turned into Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/JsQJb6Ljpd — Mahyar Tousi (@MahyarTousi) August 25, 2020

Usain Bolt is Kevin Hart??? 😩 pic.twitter.com/P4zPurljEf — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 25, 2020

Apparently a symptom of COVID is turning into Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/5Mwn7MZbGj — Geoff’n • Ronin Rumble (@GeoffLife) August 25, 2020

breaking news: usain bolt tests positive for coronavirus and also tested positive for being kevin hart pic.twitter.com/j1K1MrJ912 — jack “bring back suburban scum” beard (@BeastCoastNYHC) August 25, 2020

So which one of yalls non-black employees thought Kevin Hart was a whole ass 6'5 sprinter from Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/1p8mG84Jja — Khadjiah Johnson (@iamkdjiah) August 25, 2020

NBC News addressed the blunder, blaming it on a “technical error.”

“In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

Hart was in the news this week for his own COVID-19 diagnosis. The 41-year-old entertainer revealed during a standup set he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, but didn’t come forward with the news for one specific reason.

“The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart joked.

Watch — Kevin Hart tested positive for COVID-19:

