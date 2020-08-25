    Kevin Hart calls out NBC for mistaking him for Usain Bolt: 'Disrespectful on so many levels'

    Taryn Ryder
    Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
    View photos
    NBC used an image of Kevin Hart for a story about Usain Bolt. (Photo: Getty Images)

    NBC News was slammed on Tuesday for seemingly mixing up Kevin Hart and Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt. The outlet used a photo of the comedian in a Facebook alert for its story on Bolt testing positive for the coronavirus. Although NBC News blamed the gaffe on a “technical error,” the excuse isn’t flying on social media — or with Hart.

    Hart shared a screenshot of the erroneous image with several face-palm emoji’s, writing, “No comment.”

    “I must of gotten really fast & tall overnight,” Hart quipped, noting he plans to “take advantage of this moment & race anybody in the world.” He also joked he’s “no longer doing comedy due to my Olympic training schedule.” 

    “P.S this is Disrespectful on so many levels,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star added. “All you can do is laugh. Maybe the Covid 19 shrunk his legs & torso.”

    View photos
    Kevin Hart calls out NBC News over Usain Bolt gaffe. (Photo: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

    NBC News was trolled on social media for the mistake.

    NBC News addressed the blunder, blaming it on a “technical error.”

    “In the content management system, a social image was not selected, and the system reverted to an image of Hart from an unrelated video,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

    Hart was in the news this week for his own COVID-19 diagnosis. The 41-year-old entertainer revealed during a standup set he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, but didn’t come forward with the news for one specific reason.

    “The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am,” Hart joked.

    Watch — Kevin Hart tested positive for COVID-19:

    Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: