Pink on being pitted against Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera early on: 'None of us wanted that'

Pink has nothing but love for Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The three singers were some of the biggest pop stars of the early aughts and faced inevitable comparisons in the industry and media. "It was so unfair to all the girls," Pink reflected to People. "None of us wanted that."

The "So What" singer, 41, recalled the great advice she got from music executive L.A. Reid about the situation.

"One of the best things that L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There's no such thing as competition," she shared. "I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it's totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it."

Pink was marketed as the "anti-Britney," which she said she never wanted.

"I love Britney — she used to carry around my album," Pink told the magazine. "I was like, 'Dude, I'm a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn't have to be the anti-Britney. I don't want to fight anybody.'"

While none of the superstars liked being pitted against one another, that didn't mean they got along all the time. Pink and Aguilera had a little feud that began while recording "Lady Marmalade" for the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack in 2001. They have since squashed it.

"She's a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice," Pink shared years ago. "I hadn't seen her in years and years and years."

Pink said there was one thing they had in common that made it easy to put the past behind them: "We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: