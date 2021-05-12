Candace Cameron Bure says 'spicy' sex is key to nearly 25-year marriage

Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary next month, and there is an "important" ingredient to their lasting relationship: "spicy" sex.

The Full House star, 45, appeared on Tuesday's Daily Blast Live, where she talked about how she's still attracted to her husband decades later.

"I think it's important, you gotta keep it up," Candace explained. "The longer that you're married it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy and I love that. My husband and I do. That's one of the reasons we'll be celebrating 25 years of marriage this year."

When asked to give suggestions for couples experiencing boredom in the bedroom, Bure replied, "Just do something unexpected!"

"Maybe lay in a way that you don't normally lay," she laughed. "He'll be like 'Woah.' You'll surprise him!"

Candace has made it clear to fans she and Valeri keep it "fun." The former View host received backlash in September for posting a playful photo with the retired hockey player, 46, on social media. The actress defended herself, explaining that sex "is something to be celebrated as a Christian."

"Sex doesn’t stop once you get married," she said on the Confessions of a Crappy Christian Podcast. "Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, 'No! You have to pretend like you've never had sex' and 'We only know that you've had sex three times because you've had three children.'"

The Bures share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19.

"So sometimes there's a skew about sex that — within the Christian community — that I get really sad about," she added on the podcast. "Because if we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage and it's not to be shameful."

