Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: 'He can touch me all day long'

Candace Cameron Bure won’t apologize for posting a handsy picture with her husband.

Over the weekend, Bure shared a photo on her Instagram story of Val resting his hand on her breast — and it must have upset a lot of her 4.4 million followers. The Hallmark Channel star responded to outrage about the post she said Val approved.

“For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband, we have so much fun together,” she shared in a series of videos on her Instagram story. “He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The 44-year-old Full House star apologized, but took it back.

“I'm sorry if it offended you,” she declared, laughing, “I'm actually not sorry.”

Bure even posted the photo on her story again. (Pictures expire after 24 hours.)

Candace Cameron Bure responds to outrage over handsy photo. (Photo: Instagram via Candace Cameron Bure)

“I’m glad we have fun together after so many years,” the former View co-host added. “He can touch me all day long.”

Bure met the retired hockey player in 2004 and proudly shares photos of their romance on social media. They are parents to three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” is no social media novice. While quarantining with her children, Bure started creating content on TikTok as well as Instagram’s recently launched Reels. She told Yahoo Entertainment it became “a connection point” with her kids.

“That’s such a massive part of most of our kids’ lives, social media. So as a parent you can join in the fun, you can take the embarrassing route, like embarrassing your children if you want,” she shared. “Sometimes that doesn’t always go over well. It’s a fun way to connect.”

