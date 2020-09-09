Kevin Spacey sued by Anthony Rapp and a second accuser for alleged sexual assault

Anthony Rapp is suing Kevin Spacey for sexual assault. In the filing, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, the Star Trek: Discovery star, now 48, and another unidentified male plaintiff allege they were abused at age 14. Rapp first came forward with the accusation in 2017, prompting dozens of other men to levy similar claims against Spacey.

“Kevin Spacey sexually abused Mr. Rapp and another gentleman, who needs to remain anonymous, when they were 14 years old,” Rapp’s lawyer tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement. “Spacey’s conduct was not only improper and abusive, but it was a crime. In bringing this action under New York’s Child Victims Act, Mr. Rapp, who previously came forward to BuzzFeed about the abuse, and our client who needs to remain anonymous have taken the first step to hold Spacey accountable. This lawsuit sends a strong message that no matter how wealthy, powerful or famous you may be you are not above the law. Our clients are looking forward to their day in court and to obtaining justice for a crime that never should have happened.”

In the complaint, Rapp says he met Spacey in 1986 while performing in Precious Sons on Broadway. Rapp claims to have been invited by Spacey, around age 27 at the time, to a party at his home. While at Spacey’s Manhattan residence, Rapp alleges the actor made “unwanted sexual advances,” grabbing his “buttocks,” lifting him “onto a bed” and laying on his body. Rapp claims in the document he feared for his safety and was forced to hide in the bathroom. Rapp says Spacey tried to get him to stay, but that he refused and quickly left.

Rapp “sustained psychological injuries,” according to the complaint, including “severe emotional distress, humiliation, fright, anger, depression and anxiety.” Rapp states the “emotional and psychological damage” stemming from the alleged incident caused him to “abstain” from his career and that he will need to spend money on medical expenses.

The unidentified plaintiff claims he first met Spacey, who was teaching an acting class, at age 12 in 1981. When they ran into each other in New York City years later they “engaged in sexual acts,” according to the complaint. The man alleges he was assaulted at Spacey’s apartment when he was 14 and claims to have suffered emotionally from the alleged encounters.

Rapp and the unidentified plaintiff are suing Spacey for unspecified damages.

Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a lawyer for Spacey, 61, but did not immediately receive a response.

Rapp reflected on coming forward with misconduct allegations against Spacey, telling BuzzFeed, “I was really reckoning with, ‘What can I stand?’”

“‘I’m aware I’m taking on someone who’s beloved, and how much can I stand?’ And I was ready for it,” Rapp said of the two-time Oscar winner.

After Rapp initially came forward with his story, Spacey apologized and came out as gay.

“I’m beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter… But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior…” he said in a statement on social media. “As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.”

Spacey talked about his downfall in April, comparing his situation to the effect the coronavirus had on businesses.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017,” Spacey said on the podcast Bits and Pretzels. “My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours. I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation, because I think it undermines the experience they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience, but in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop.”

The disgraced actor was recently photographed for the first time in months in London.

