Candace Cameron Bure has talked to Lori Loughlin 'many times' since her release from prison

The college admissions scandal didn't shake Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin's bond.

The Fuller House co-stars have remained in touch, Bure says, since Loughlin's release from prison in December 2020.

"Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well," Bure shares during an appearance on Daily Blast Live, according to E! News.

The Full House cast has remained supportive of Loughlin throughout the ordeal.

Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure are still close despite the college admissions scandal. (Photo: Getty Images)

"You know, it's too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," Bure previously explained on the Today show. "But I think, I've already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we'll always be there for each other."

Before Loughlin reported to prison, Bob Saget revealed that he texted her, "I love you and thinking of you, that's all."

"And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her," Saget told Page Six. "She's a sweetheart."

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have kept a low profile since they were released from prison. (They served two months and five months, respectively.) Olivia Jade, one of the couple's two daughters who was illegally admitted into USC, has returned to the spotlight.

On Sunday, the YouTuber posted a Mother's Day tribute to Loughlin calling her "the best."

Her sister, Isabella Giannulli, also posted a Mother's Day tribute to Loughlin as well.

