  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying: 'I am ashamed'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Photo: Getty Images)
Chrissy Teigen publicly apologizes to Courtney Stodden for old tweets. (Photo: Getty Images)

Chrissy Teigen publicly apologized to Courtney Stodden for bullying them as a teenager. The mea culpa comes after Stodden, who identifies as nonbinary, claimed Teigen sent direct messages a decade ago urging them to take their own life.

"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bull***t in front of the entire world. I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll," Teigen tweeted on Wednesday. "I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!"

Teigen said she tried to reach out to Courtney privately, but knows they are owed a public apology "since I publicly fueled all this."

"I'm so sorry, Courtney," the model wrote. "I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am... I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."

Stodden became tabloid fodder in 2011 for marrying The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison at age 16. (He was 50.) They divorced last year with Stodden calling out how they were "groomed" to be a child bride. In an interview with The Daily Beast published Monday, the reality TV star opened up about the abuse they experienced not just from Hutchison, but also from the media and other celebrities. Teigen was among the famous people called out.

"She wouldn't just publicly tweet about wanting me to take 'a dirt nap' but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself," Stodden, 26, claimed. "Things like, 'I can’t wait for you to die.' And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a 'slut.' Courtney Love told me I was a 'whore.' People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn't have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we're not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back."

While the direct messages from Teigen, 35, have yet to be verified, old tweets were unearthed showing the Sports Illustrated model cyberbullying Stodden — including the "dirt nap" message referenced above.

Teigen has been a victim of bullying herself on the social media platform, temporarily quitting Twitter due to harassment in March. Stodden made a video at the time calling Teigen a hypocrite. 

Stodden has yet to acknowledge Teigen's apology.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Bop till you drop: Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Russian Dolls are '90s pop idols

    Surely judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg recognized those brotherly harmonies from when the teen heartthrobs performed on her MTV variety show in 1997.

  • Janet Jackson's brothers react to Justin Timberlake's apology: 'It takes a man to step up and do that'

    Jackie Jackson admits fallout from the 2004 Super Bowl performance "hurt Janet."

  • Target has a stealth advantage over most retailers: Goldman Sachs

    Target's same-day delivery business gets high praise from Goldman Sachs. Here's why.

  • Jill Duggar Dillard Poses in Swimwear as She Gets Ready for Summer: 'It's Almost That Time of Year'

    The mom of two, 29, posted a series of photos on Instagram Wednesday, modeling some swimwear looks from a small business called ModLi

  • California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Newsom says

    California could lift most COVID-19 mask requirements by June 15, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

  • Univ of South Carolina president quits, says 'trust is lost'

    The embattled president of the University of South Carolina resigned on Wednesday, days after he delivered a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and a misidentification of the school itself. In a news release, the school announced that the chairman of its board of trustees had accepted Bob Caslen's resignation, thanking him for his service. Harris Pastides, Caslen's immediate predecessor who led the system for 11 years, will serve on an interim basis during a search for a permanent replacement, officials said.

  • Is another stimulus check coming? Maybe if you live in California and make less than $75K.

    Governor Gavin Newsom is promising checks of $600 or more to millions of taxpayers in California, "regardless of immigration status."

  • Stimulus checks: IRS sends 1 million more payments in latest round

    Nearly 1 million more stimulus checks were disbursed this week in the latest batch of payments, according to the IRS, bringing the total number of payments in the third round to 165 million.

  • Candace Cameron Bure says 'spicy' sex is key to nearly 25-year marriage

    "I think it's important," Candace Cameron Bure says of a healthy sex life. "You gotta keep it up."

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • 'American Idol' contestant Caleb Kennedy leaving competition after shocking social media post resurfaces

    The 16-year-old country singer has lost his shot at becoming the next American Idol, after a video circulated of him sitting next to someone wearing what appears to be a Ku Klux Klan hood.

  • India reports new deaths due to Covid-linked ‘black fungus’ as outbreak spreads to more cities

    Government boosting production of medicine to treat infection amid surging demand

  • 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' to end in 2022: ‘I need something new to challenge me’

    Ellen DeGeneres is ending her long-running talk show following a year rocked by pandemic and toxic workplace allegations.

  • ‘Ellen’ Show Is Ending and That Dakota Johnson Meme Is Everywhere Again

    Fans joke Johnson caused the show’s downfall over famously awkward 2019 appearance After 19 seasons on the air, Ellen DeGeneres is calling it quits on her talk show hosting career. DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that she made the decision to end the show simply because it’s “just not a challenge anymore” but obviously, the people of Twitter have other theories. And, in calling the host on her claims, one meme of Dakota Johnson has risen to the surface – or rather, risen to the surface again. In November 2019, actress Dakota Johnson appeared on “Ellen” just shy of two months after her 30th birthday. DeGeneres offered Johnson some birthday wishes before calling her out on not getting an invite to the party. Of course, that wasn’t actually the case, and Johnson made sure Ellen knew it. “Actually no, that’s not the truth Ellen. You were invited,” Johnson revealed. “Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s— about not inviting you, but I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me.” It was a painfully awkward moment, that you can relive below. And with that, a viral meme was born. Dakota Johnson became the go-to photo for people who were proving themselves right in a conversation, or simply needed something for an awkward moment. And, when news of DeGeneres’ show ending broke on Wednesday, it was Dakota Johnson’s face that dominated Twitter once more. That’s because, considering the show has been embroiled in accusations of a “toxic” workplace for months, people don’t necessarily believe that a lack of challenge is the sole reason behind its ending. Ellen DeGeneres says poor ratings and toxic workplace allegations didn’t play a part in her decision to end The Ellen Show after 19 seasons.(https://t.co/sADQIm5zC2) pic.twitter.com/lLmVV7ODKF— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 12, 2021 ellen degeneres: “I'm ending show because it's not a challenge anymore.”dakota johnson: "Actually, no, that's not the truth, Ellen,” pic.twitter.com/hpoSJ29NeQ— Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) May 12, 2021 Others joked that it was Johnson’s goal to bring down the show all along, comparing her to Miranda Cosgrove’s character from “Drake and Josh.” Dakota Johnson reading about the ellen show ending pic.twitter.com/R2xBWL8zAb— Nico Correia (@notn1co) May 12, 2021 Me calling Dakota Johnson to say thank you for ending the Ellen DeGeneres show. pic.twitter.com/tCFuFYwI9b— ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) May 12, 2021 Within hours, “Dakota Johnson” was trending on Twitter alongside “Ellen DeGeneres.” You can check out some of the best uses of the clip and meme below. dakota johnson has done more for society by ending ellen degeneres than most of your faves have in their careers and it shows pic.twitter.com/KVslhRUfi0— hi hi, nicole !! (@canaryfilmss) May 12, 2021 it will NEVER not be funny to me that Ellen's public downfall started when she lied about not being invited to Dakota Johnson's party, when in reality she couldnt come because she was at a football game with her good friend George W Bush. https://t.co/nVJHddeaSD— Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) May 12, 2021 ellen is ending her show? everyone say thank you dakota johnson pic.twitter.com/RpiPK9WpmB— ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) May 12, 2021 The moral of this story is if Dakota Johnson invites you to her birthday party you need to be truthful about that.— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) May 12, 2021 Read original story ‘Ellen’ Show Is Ending and That Dakota Johnson Meme Is Everywhere Again At TheWrap

  • Kris Jenner Wrote Kim Kardashian a 20-Page Letter for Her 40th Birthday: 'It Took Me a Couple Hours'

    Kris Jenner revealed in a recent interview that she is writing letters to each of her six children

  • Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

    Attorneys for three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd's death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions, including a request that prosecutors be sanctioned after media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago, and allegations that they haven't disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness. Attorneys for Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao have said they want the court to require prosecuting attorneys to submit affidavits under oath that they aren't responsible for the leak to the media. In a filing late Wednesday, Thao's attorney also alleged that the Hennepin County medical examiner was coerced to include “neck compression” in his findings — and that prosecutors knew of it.

  • Phylicia Rashad Named Dean of Howard University’s Fine Arts College

    Tony-winning and Emmy-nominated actor Phylicia Rashad has been appointed dean of Howard University’s newly reestablished college of fine arts. Howard University conducted a nationwide search before appointing Rashad, an alumna of the school. She will begin her new role on July 1 and will report to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh. “It is an honor to […]

  • Shanna Moakler Calls Travis Barker's PDA with Kourtney Kardashian 'Weird' and Explains Her Shady Posts

    In a wide-ranging interview, Shanna Moakler — who shares three kids with Travis Barker — opens up about Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her ex, her own new romance and life now

  • White House says American Jobs Plan will address cybersecurity amid pipeline disruption

    As a U.S. pipeline company works to bring its services back online following a ransomware attack, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and jobs plan would highlight cybersecurity for critical infrastructure.

  • Novak Djokovic screams at Italian Open umpire, later apologizes for being 'not nice'

    The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.