Janet Jackson's brothers react to Justin Timberlake's apology: 'It takes a man to step up and do that'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Justin Timberlake grabs Janet Jackson breast at the 2004 Super Bowl.
Justin Timberlake grabs Janet Jackson's breast at the 2004 Super Bowl. (Photo: Getty Images)

Marlon and Jackie Jackson weighed in on Justin Timberlake's apology to Janet Jackson — which came 17 years after the infamous Super Bowl "wardrobe malfunction" — and it appears her brothers are good with it.

Following the release of the New York Times/FX Framing Britney Spears documentary, Timberlake was in hot water for his treatment of Spears and Jackson in the early aughts. Amid calls of his cancellation for misogynistic behavior, Timberlake said he was "deeply sorry" for how his "actions contributed to the problem" and specifically addressed both women.

On Wednesday's SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Jackson brothers were asked what they thought of Timberlake's statement.

"I just want to thank Justin Timberlake," Marlon Jackson said. "It takes a man to step up and do that so we do thank him for doing that."

He said they would "like to move forward" past the "negativity."

"It was nice that he did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past," Jackie Jackson said. "So for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

Janet Jackson has not directly addressed Timberlake's apology, but days after his statement, she shared an emotional video thanking fans for their support. She has subtly acknowledged the scandal in recent years, though. When her army of fans get #JanetJacksonAppreciationDay trending on Super Bowl Sundays, she has replied to some tweets.

In 2006, Janet Jackson admitted to Oprah Winfrey that she felt that the blowback she received in comparison to Timberlake was unfair.

"I think they did put all the emphasis on me, as opposed to us," she said.

When Winfrey asked if she felt that Timberlake had left her "out there hanging," Janet Jackson replied, "To a certain degree."

Read Timberlake's full apology below:

