Sephora cuts ties with Olivia Jade — but her other brand deals are still at stake

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter, Olivia Jade, is an influencer with millions of combined followers and a freshman at the University of Southern California. But in the wake of the charges against Loughlin for her alleged involvement in a scheme to pay her daughter’s way into college, Olivia, whose real name is Olivia Giannulli, may have more at stake than just her education.

Starting on YouTube when she was just 14, the 19-year-old has developed a number of relationships with brands and has even collaborated with many of them on sponsored content. Now, people are wondering what will happen with those partnerships — and even demanding that brands cut ties.

In a statement to Yahoo Lifestyle, Sephora confirmed on Thursday that they already have.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” says a spokesperson.

The decision comes after fans of the brand took to their social media pages and website — where a palette created by Olivia Jade was being sold — to share their pleas that Sephora detach from the influencer in an effort to denounce her family’s behavior.





“I’m tired of the beauty industry slapping some 19-year-old entitled rich kids’ names on products,” one reviewer previously wrote. “Shame on Sephora for still having this up. For now I will take my money elsewhere.”

“Sephora can’t prevent scandals but they can stand their ground and cut ties with Olivia Jade,” another said. “Sephora does not need to associate with shady characters! Sephora, do the right thing and sever ties!”

TRESemmé also announced Thursday they “are no longer working with” with the influencer. But even after Sephora and TRESemmé made the decision to officially cut those ties, there are a couple of other brands that have yet to make statements about their partnerships with Olivia — namely, Princess Polly and Amazon.

Those two brands in particular have worked on major projects and campaigns with Olivia since her college enrollment. Most recently, she launched a clothing collection with the Australian-based fast fashion brand Princess Polly and even paired up with Prime Student to get all of her dorm room necessities via a brand deal.









“Officially a college student!” Olivia captioned her sponsored Instagram.

She also did a photo shoot and interview for Teen Vogue, and posted a dorm room tour video to YouTube where people have since left hateful comments.

“Dorm room bought by Amazon, college admissions bought by mommy,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Hopefully Amazon can furnish your mom’s jail cell in Federal Prison.”

Neither Princess Polly nor Amazon responded to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment, in addition to Lulus, another brand that the influencer has recently worked with. But followers can only expect that the brand might stay mum just as long as Olivia herself does.

