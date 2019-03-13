Rob Lowe Deletes Tweet About ‘Honest Sons’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Was it a Lowe blow?

Actor Rob Lowe chimed in on the college admissions fraud scandal involving fellow actors Lori Loughlin of “Full House” and Felicity Huffman of “Desperate Housewives.” But he apparently deleted his tweet, suggesting he didn’t think the message came off as he wanted.

“Very proud of my honest, hardworking sons,” Lowe wrote in a retweet of comments from his son, John, who noted how hard he worked to get into Stanford, even if he did have the means to afford tutoring and test prep programs.

John Lowe wrote that he was disgusted that deserving students could lose out to cheating in attending a dream school. He shared a photo of his graduation day with his actor dad and brother Matthew, a Duke grad, writing: “Still proud of this achievement. Happy for everyone out there who earned their accomplishments...and really sad for those who were never allowed the opportunity.”

That’s when Rob Lowe sounded off.

Dozens of elites were charged in a federal indictment Tuesday with paying bribes and enabling the creation of fake athletic profiles to get their kids into top schools. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters falsely represented as recruits for University of Southern California’s crew team to gain admission.

Huffman allegedly paid $15,000 to facilitate cheating on a college entrance exam for her daughter.

As HuffPost’s Rebecca Klein points out, wealthy families have multiple legal ways to buy their kids into elite colleges, including patronizing a cottage industry of boutique services for students ― extra tutors, essay coaches and interview prep professionals.