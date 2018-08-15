Paris Jackson seemingly shades ex Cara Delevingne's new romance with Ashley Benson: 'Whatever makes you happy'

Paris Jackson reacts to photos of the kiss between her ex Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson at Heathrow Airport in London. (Photo: SplashNews)

The photos of Cara Delevingne kissing Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson got attention — including some from the British model and actress’s ex-girlfriend Paris Jackson.

Paris took to Twitter on Wednesday to seemingly comment on those photos, which showed the couple making out outside London’s Heathrow Airport while waiting for a cab — with Ashley wearing a “C” necklace. “Welp. She makes you happy so … Whatever makes you happy,” wrote Paris, 20. She followed up with a second post that said, “Girls. SMH,” as in shaking my head.

welp. she makes you happy so.. whatever makes you happy.. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 15, 2018





girls smh — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) August 15, 2018





After all, it was only recently that the world wondered whether Paris and Cara would be making their relationship red carpet official. They had started spending time together last year, and in March, Paris and the 26-year-old Suicide Squad actress were photographed kissing in the street during a double date with Paris’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song. Their first red carpet was supposedly going to happen at the Met Gala on May 7. It didn’t.

View photos Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson took their relationship public, kissing outside London’s Heathrow Airport. (Photo: SplashNews) More

In June, Paris, also a model and actress, confirmed that she and Cara had a thing but noted that they were “never officially exclusive.” At the time, she denied she was dating Ashley, whom she referred to as “Miss Benzo” as well as her “straight” and “married” friend Caroline D’Amore.

i’ve never met miss benzo. caroline is one of my bestest friends who is **straight** and **married**, and also the mother of my godchild. cara and i were never officially exclusive, you guys made that up. https://t.co/mhXzZvdvLG — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 20, 2018





Much has been made of Paris’s sexuality, but she also addressed that in July on social media. After a fan asked if she was “bi,” she replied on her Instagram Story, “That’s what you guys call it so i guess but who needs labels.” She used a second post to clarify her comments, writing, “I came out when I was 14. … I’ve referred to the community as ‘my fellow LGBTQ+’ on stage before. I’ve talked about having a crush on girls when i was 8 in my Rolling Stone article. There are pictures of me kissing girls online. why are people just now saying this is news?”

View photos Cara Delevingne and Paris Jackson kiss during a double date with Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin in March. (Photo: Roger/BackGridUSA) More

So what do we know about Cara’s romance with Ashley, 28? Welp … it first became buzzed about after they were photographed together at a Lauryn Hill concert on May 1. Yes, the week before Cara and Paris attended the Met Gala separately. They’ve been seen together several times since, but this is their real PDA debut.

We also now know that Paris is coping with the development — with a head shake or two.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:



