An Exhaustive Timeline of Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s Relationship

It appears that the dating rumors are true: Model Cara Delevingne, 26, and Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, 28, were caught cuddling up to one another and kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport on Tuesday. Images of the encounter, first published by the Daily Mail, instantly prompted subsequent questions about the nature of their relationship. Are Delevingne and Paris Jackson no longer a thing? Does Benson’s “C” necklace stand for “Cara”? And what are they doing in London? Below, an exhaustive timeline of the their relationship.

May 1: This is where it all apparently begins. On a Tuesday night, paparazzi catch Delevingne and Benson leaving a Lauryn Hill concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City. One notable person who’s not present: Jackson, Delevingne’s rumored girlfriend at the time. (Delevingne and Jackson apparently became close at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and in March 2018, they made out while on a double date with Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.)

May 3: Benson posts a selfie of herself and Delevingne to her Instagram Stories, which is captured by a number of her followers.

📸 on Ashley Benson's Instagram. CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) May 3, 2018

ASHLEY BENSON AND CARA DELEVINGNE. I SHIP THIS. × (@zwanheda) May 18, 2018

soooo cara delevingne and ashley benson were sitting next to me at and were making out ! Sarah (@saraheart404) May 20, 2018

ashley benson and cara delevingne out and about together in west hollywood yesterday 💗they’re actually so cute together 😭 Katie (@benzo_blackburn) May 27, 2018

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson on Tati McQuay's instastory. CARAUPDATES (@US_CARA) July 28, 2018

CANDIDS: Cara Delevingne e Ashley Benson foram fotografados hoje (07/Ago), em West Hollywood. PDBR Mídias (@PDBRmidias) August 7, 2018

While it’s unclear whether the pair is in an exclusive relationship, it certainly seems like they’re happily dating. Plus, they’re in London together — what’re they doing there?

And if one thing’s for sure, Delevingne does love partaking in lots of PDA with whomever she’s seeing. How Jackson feels about this relationship, though, has yet to be determined.

