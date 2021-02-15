Olivia Wilde pens heartfelt post to Harry Styles about his 'humility and grace'

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles aren't Instagram official (yet) — but they just came pretty close.

Wilde, who directs Styles in her upcoming thriller Don't Worry Darling, praised the former One Direction singer for "his talent" and "warmth" in a sweet post on Monday. The Booksmart director has been honoring the cast and crew of her new movie on social media as filming wraps, but it's her tribute to Styles that has social media abuzz.

Olivia Wilde honors Harry Styles with heartfelt post about role in Don't Worry Darling. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Little known fact: most male actors don't want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it's so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories," Wilde captioned a photo of Styles on set.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight," she continued, tagging her boyfriend.

Wilde acknowledged how Styles relished "the opportunity to allow" Pugh — whom she called "brilliant" — to shine by taking a backseat.

"He infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards," Wilde concluded.

Wilde, 36, and Styles, 27, were first photographed holding hands at a wedding in early January. People reported at the time they had been dating "for a few weeks."

Styles joined the cast of Don't Worry Darling after Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from the role in September. The actress's split from longtime love, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, was announced in November; however multiple reports claimed they ended the relationship in early 2020.

Page Six published photos of Wilde moving suitcases into Styles's home on Sunday — Valentine's Day. A source told People Sudeikis is "absolutely heartbroken" over his ex-fiancée's new romance.

