Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles photographed holding hands amid reports they're dating

Harry Styles, 26, and Olivia Wilde, 36, are dating, according to multiple news outlets. (Photos: Getty Images)

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are kicking off 2021 together.

The stars, who’ve been working on the film Don't Worry Darling, were photographed holding hands at the weekend wedding — of his manager and close friend, Jeffrey Azoff to Apple Music’s Glenne Christiaansen — which the singer/actor reportedly officiated.

Multiple outlets are confirming the romance with People magazine reporting that “they have dated for a few weeks.”

TMZ reports that Styles, 26 and Wilde, 36, traveled together to the Montecito, Calif., affair, staying at the famous San Ysidro Ranch. They held hands at the nuptials, according to the outlet, and photos have surfaced of just that on a fan site devoted to the One Direction alum.

Harry and Olivia Wilde at Jeff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/D65xUKwxRq — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) January 4, 2021

More of Harry and Olivia Wilde at Jeff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/EqD4N8J3O3 — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) January 4, 2021

More of Harry and Olivia Wilde at Jeff’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/Wscd58KEm1 — HS Candids (@hsdcandids) January 4, 2021

Wilde, who recently split from fiancé Jason Sudeikis after nine years together and two kids (the exes seem friendly), wore a long floral dress with a pink scarf in her hair. Styles had on a stylish black suit.

Photos of what appears to be the rehearsal for the wedding, reportedly attended by just 16 guests due to COVID, showed Styles — book in hand as the officiant — in a robe with the bride and groom.

Harry Styles at Jeff Azoff and Glenne Christiaansen’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/71EZSyJed9 — Fashion & Pop Culture (@postbestfshn) January 4, 2021

Wilde has been directing Styles in Don't Worry Darling, which she also appears in. She told Vogue for Styles’s infamous December cover, that she did a “victory dance” to celebrate when the British talent was cast.

"We knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style,” said Wilde, who was previously married to Tao Ruspoli. “And this movie is incredibly stylistic. It’s very heightened and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process — some actors just don’t care.”

The film, which also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson, was shut down in November after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

