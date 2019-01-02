Olivia Newton-John's reps deny reports that she is dying of cancer

Olivia Newton-John was diagnosed with cancer for a third time in 2017. (Photo: Getty)

Olivia Newton-John‘s manager has spoken out after rumors swirled that the Australian singer and actress was close to dying.

An earlier report claimed that the 70-year-old’s health had rapidly deteriorated and that she was “clinging on to life” to see her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, get married early this year.

“Olivia’s bodily functions appear to be shutting down, but she refuses to let go until she makes it through Chloe’s wedding day,” a source allegedly told Radar Online.

Newton-John’s manager, Michael Caprio, has dismissed the rumors as “hilarious.”

“You might want to get better sources versus reading tabloids,” Caprio told Australian outlet News.com.au.

“We have stated over and over again publicly she’s feeling better,” her social media manager, Randy Slovacek, told Australia’s Herald Sun newspaper. “People just seem to want to believe some dramatic turn.”

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in the early 1990s. It was announced in May 2017 that the cancer had returned.

Last September she told Australian media that she had decided to treat the cancer with “modern” medicine and natural remedies, as well as eliminating sugar and taking cannabis oil for pain.

She said the treatment was going “really well” and that she was optimistic.

A report claimed the singer was "clinging on to life" ahead of daughter Chloe's wedding.

Speaking about cannabis oil, the Grease star said she was “lucky” to live in California.

“In California it’s legal to grow a certain amount of plants for your own medicinal purposes,” she said during an interview with Australia’s Sunday Night program. “So he [her husband] makes me tinctures. … They help with pain.

“My dream is that, in Australia soon, it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer that causes pain.”

The singer gained worldwide fame with her role as Sandy in the movie Grease, alongside John Travolta.

Newton-John’s original diagnosis came in 1992, when she found a lump in her right breast. She underwent a partial mastectomy and six months of treatment that included herbal formulas, meditation and focus on her diet and fitness, before getting the all-clear.

She was diagnosed with cancer in her shoulder in 2013 after being involved in a minor car accident. The finding came just months her sister, Rona, died from brain cancer.

