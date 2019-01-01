Shay Mitchell reveals devastating miscarriage: ‘Lost the child of my hopes and dreams’

As Shay Mitchell reflected on 2018, she remembered both the good times and bad. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed she suffered a miscarriage sometime last year.

“Although it was an amazing year, it didn’t come without hardships,” Mitchell wrote on her Instagram Story, followed by a photo of a sonogram with a broken heart emoji.

“We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life. And sometimes it’s easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity,” the 31-year-old actress noted.

“The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams,” Mitchell continued. “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.”

The You actress concluded by sharing her wish for 2019 — that everyone can be “a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other.”

Mitchell was most recently linked to Matte Babel, a Canadian television host and music reporter.

The Possession of Hannah Grace star is excited about the new year.

Here we go 2019, I am so, so ready for you. — Shay Mitchell (@shaymitch) January 1, 2019

