WWE President Nick Khan has registered to sell his shares of TKO stock.

In a new SEC filing, TKO stated that Vince McMahon’s remaining shares of TKO stock were for sale, and WWE President Nick Khan has registered to sell his 234,424 shares. These shares were listed for sale in September, as noted by Brendan Coffey of Sportico. The filing is not new, as it was made on April 12.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes that all of Nick Khan’s shares of TKO stock are also registered for sale, as were many of Board member Steve Koonin’s. It is unclear whether all of the shares will be sold.

We reported on April 12 that all of Vince McMahon’s remaining TKO shares were being registered for sale. That was a preliminary filing, of which the final version was published today. All of Nick Khan’s shares are also registered for sale, as well as many of Board member Steve… — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 26, 2024

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful subsequently reported that Nick Khan is still with WWE in his position as WWE President, and he has not sold stock.

Khan joined WWE in 2020 and served as President and Chief Revenue Officer. He had a brief run as co-CEO alongside Stephanie McMahon following Vince McMahon’s retirement in 2022. He then served as CEO after Stephanie McMahon resigned. When WWE merged with UFC to form TKO, Khan was re-appointed WWE President.

WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Nick Khan Elaborates On Keeping ‘Big Five’ WWE Premium Live Events In North America

The post Nick Khan Registers To Sell 234,424 Shares Of TKO Stock appeared first on Wrestlezone.