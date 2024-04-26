Vince McMahon Selling Remaining Shares Of TKO Stock

Vince McMahon is selling his remaining shares of TKO stock.

As previously reported, Vince McMahon’s remaining TKO shares were registered for sale. In a new SEC filing, TKO stated that McMahon is selling his 8,258,887 shares of TKO stock. At the time of closing on Friday, the shares were valued at more than $776 million at TKO’s closing price ($96.76), per Brendan Coffey of Sportico. It’s important to note that this does not mean that the shares will be sold. Rather, it means that they are eligible for sale.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes that McMahon’s remaining shares were registered for sale earlier in April, and the final version of the filing was published on April 26.

McMahon previously sold millions of shares at multiple points from November through early April. He previously resigned from WWE and TKO in January after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The suit alleges that McMahon and Laurinaitis engaged in sexual assault and sex trafficking of her. McMahon has denied the allegations, but he is under federal investigation.

