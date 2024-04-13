Vince McMahon’s Remaining TKO Shares Registered For Sale

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has registered his remaining TKO shares for sale.

A new TKO filing shows that Vince McMahon’s remaining TKO shares have been registered for sale. This does not necessarily mean that he will be selling his remaining shares. Additionally, the filing notes that WWE President Nick Khan has 234,423 shares registered for sale, while TKO Board member Steve Koonin has registered 3,508 shares for sale.

McMahon has sold some of his shares throughout the past few months. He resigned from WWE and TKO shortly after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him and WWE, alleging sexual assault and sex trafficking. McMahon has denied the allegations, but he is under federal investigation.

