Miley Cyrus says mom Tish called her a 'bratty millennial' for being on her phone during a 'gorgeous sunset'

Miley Cyrus says her mom Tish called her out for spending so much time on social media. (Photo: Presley Ann/WireImage,)

At least one of Miley Cyrus’s 99.5 million followers on Instagram isn’t always happy to see that she’s shared another photo.

Cyrus said Thursday on Instagram Stories that her mom, Tish Cyrus, had complained about her daughter staying indoors, on her phone during a “gorgeous sunset.”

View photos Miley Cyrus says her mom Tish called her a "bratty millennial." (Photo: Miley Cyrus via Instagram) More

“It’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult,” Cyrus added, “but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial’ which I do .... but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst ?”

Cyrus has gone on a posting spree in the past day, sharing a dozen photos, from what appears to be a relaxing trip to Utah with her mom and her dog, Bean.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer is taking a moment after her split last month from husband Liam Hemsworth and, reportedly, from girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus and Carter were photographed being affectionate while vacationing together in Italy, attending an MTV VMAs afterparty and even brunching with Tish during their brief relationship.

All of the photos from Cyrus’s visit to Utah showed her enjoying nature, doing things such as hiking and canoeing. She reassured fans that she’s doing well in one of her many Wednesday posts when she wrote, “this girl will always find .... her way.”

On Thursday, Cyrus was named as one of the many artists who will perform at the star-studded Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 26, 2020, where she’ll have to put down her phone for at least a little while.

