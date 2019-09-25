Miley Cyrus finds comfort in Britney Spears, her dog and nature after Kaitlynn Carter split

Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 21, 2019. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Miley Cyrus is dealing with her recent breakups in the best way possible: with a fabulous getaway.

The "Slide Away" singer retreated to Utah following reports she ended things with Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus, 26, and The Hills star's rebound romance made headlines after their respective splits with Liam Hemsworth and Brody Jenner. Over the weekend, People reported the pair "broke up" but "are still friends."

Cyrus decided to spend some quality time with her family and herself. On Tuesday, she shared a photo from Utah's Zion National Park, writing, "Extra." (The nature shot is similar to the Instagram she shared after news broke she and Hemsworth were divorcing.) The singer posted more photos Wednesday from her vacation, and the pictures are stunning.

Cyrus captioned one shot by quoting the Britney Spears song, "I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman." While Sarah Hyland, Lisa Rinna and sister Brandi Cyrus all left supportive comments, many fans remarked on the singer's thin frame. ("Eat something," one person commented, which received 100 likes. Another person added, "Too skinny ...")

Per usual, the singer wasn't deterred by the haters. She continued to post more photos from the trip, for which her dog, Bean, and mom, Tish Cyrus, joined her. "Bean + MC = 4EVR," Cyrus captioned a series of photos with her pup.

"KEEP ON MOVIN’ KEEP CLIMBIN’" she wrote in another shot.

Cyrus and Carter are apparently on good terms even though they are no longer together.

"They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated," a source told People, "but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

