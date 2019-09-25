Anne Hathaway tells teen activist Greta Thunberg to 'stay strong' against internet trolls

Anne Hathaway knows what it’s like to be bashed on the internet. The Oscar-winning actress endured countless harsh online criticisms from people who, for whatever reason, decided that they just didn’t like her in the early years of her career.

So it made it all the more meaningful Tuesday when she sent a personal message to 16-year-old, Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who’s been the subject of a lot of backlash, including from President Donald Trump and Fox News, following her powerful and emotional speech at the United Nations climate summit.

The Devil Wears Prada star told Thunberg, via social media, that a troll lives under every bridge, which she defines as “something that connects and elevates.” She told her to “stay strong” and “keep going,” and she sent “gratitude and support.”

Hathaway ended her open note to Thunberg by directly addressing bullies, instructing anyone who felt the need to insult the teen to “leave this space immediately and consider seeking help.”

People were all about Hathaway’s comments.

“You are so damn amazing and so is she. So powerful,” someone said.

Another cheered, “Woo! Go Anne. Go Greta. Woo woo!”

They said Hathaway’s words fit into the category of “legends supporting legends” and asked, “What can I do to like it hundred times?”

“Love this so much! And @gretathunberg you are AMAZING!!!” a mom wrote. “May my girls have half of the strength and passion for this world as you do! Keep crossing that bridge!”

Thunberg also got some love from Hathaway’s leading man in Love and Other Drugs, Jake Gyllenhaal, when he shared her speech.

