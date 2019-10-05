Miley Cyrus calls out slut-shamers after 'morning make out session' with Cody Simpson: 'Get used to me dating'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus poses backstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)





Miley Cyrus is definitely not interested in your opinions about her love life.

The 26-year-old singer, who recently split from both husband Liam Hemsworth, and girlfriend Kaitlyn Carter, shared a passionate statement on Twitter Friday night, explaining that while she understands why people feel entitled to her life – they are in fact, not.

Cyrus made headlines on Friday when she was spotted kissing singer Cody Simpson.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Cyrus began. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.”

She continued, “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet.”

The 26-year-old also noted in her second post that “this dating thing is new to me,” and expressed a desire to go out and enjoy the world – not Netflix and chill. She pleaded for the public and the press stop making her love life “awkward” with constant coverage and critique.

Kendall Jenner applauded Cyrus with a shout-out. "I feel this! Live your life girl," she tweeted with a heart emoji.







The “Mother’s Daughter” singer, who has been promising a new album, made several posts about Simpson earlier in the day on Friday, hours after footage of her kissing Simpson was taken at a Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles, and weeks after she reportedly parted ways with Carter.

Cyrus praised Simpson’s youth (he’s 22), his Australian roots, and his sexy abs.

Cyrus and Simpson were rumored to be dating way back in 2014, and have apparently just been close friends until recently. Simpson clarified the rumors during a July 2015 interview with the Zach Sang Show by saying they were "just mates."

The singer and Australian-born actor Liam Hemsworth, her husband of seven months, split in August.

Since, Cyrus has spent time with Kaitlynn Carter, who was married (although not legally in the United States) to original Hills cast member Brody Jenner, but they, too, ended their relationship in late summer. The singer seemingly has no intention to stop her dating spree.





