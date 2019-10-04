Jeff Lewis says he had to 'pull a Lori Loughlin' to get daughter into new preschool: 'I sponsored the carnival'

Flipping Out alum Jeff Lewis has found a new preschool for his 2-year-old daughter, Monroe, but it apparently didn’t come cheap.

“I did get her into a new school but I did have to pull a Lori Loughlin and make a donation,” Lewis said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live. “I mean, I didn’t have anyone take a test for her, you know. I didn’t do anything like that.”

Loughlin, of course, is one of the parents caught up in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues. While the Fuller House star has pleaded not guilty, she’s accused of paying as much as $500,000 to get her daughters into the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, although neither daughter participates in the sport. She faces up to 40 years in prison, as does her husband, who’s also accused.

“Everyone is like, ‘How did you get her in school so quickly?’” Lewis said, “And I’m like ‘I don’t know, I guess they just had a space!’ Well I sponsored the carnival, that’s how it happened.”

Monroe, who Lewis shares with Gage Edward, had to find a new school after she was reportedly expelled last month. The reason? Lewis had bad-mouthed the school on the air.

After the comment about Loughlin, Lewis’s guest, Real Housewives of New York star Jill Zarin, reminded him that it was probably smart to keep quiet about Monroe’s new school and how she ended up there.

