Adam Driver searches for a director's dog after he runs away during filming: 'We will put you in the movie'

Adam Driver is on a mission, and it has nothing to do with Star Wars.

The actor, who’s filming the musical movie Annette, co-starring Marion Cotillard and directed by Leos Carax, is searching for Carax’s lost dog, Javelot, in Brussels, where they’re filming.

Driver isn’t on social media, but he made a video, which fellow Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared, in which he explained that the pup ran away while the cast and crew were shooting a scene nearby. “He got spooked by some of the traffic and ran off, so he’s been missing for 24 hours,” Driver said. “The last place he was seen is in this park.”

#AdamDriver is asking for help to find #Javelot- #LeosCarax’s dog! He is 9-yrs old & has been missing for over 24 hrs. We want to make sure he is warm-has shelter & fed-Watch video for more info-Let me know if you’ve seen him or can help by phone or text Try Max at +32472342341 pic.twitter.com/lqi6DPOnBf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 2, 2019

Driver explained that Javelot is “very much a member of the crew,” and he gave a phone number where people can provide any helpful information.

He even offered an incentive: “We will put you in the movie. We’ll give you chocolate. We’ll christen your child. We’ll do anything as a way of saying thank you.”

Fans applauded both Driver and Hamill for helping to find Javelot.

Thank your for letting Adam borrow your Twitter, @HamillHimself — jolietjane (@jolietjane1) October 2, 2019

I guess Kylos not such a bad guy! — Chris Moore (@ChrisMorre14) October 2, 2019

....when celebrities use The Force for good. — Magnificent bastard. Long may you rock.. (@irolands) October 2, 2019

Driver has a soft spot for dogs, including his own, a Rottweiler-pit bull he calls Moose, because, well, that’s what he looks like. Moose is really big, according to his owner.

“I don’t know that I could love anything more,” Driver said in a 2017 video for W magazine.

Hamill and Driver will both appear in December’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

