Justin Timberlake ambushed at Paris Fashion Week

Justin Timberlake, with Jessica Biel, arrives at the Louis Vuitton fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Justin Timberlake had an interesting arrival at the Louis Vuitton presentation for Paris Fashion Week.

The singer was walking into the stylish event alongside wife Jessica Biel when someone grabbed onto his lower right leg and tried to pull him down. Timberlake only had to deal with the hanger-on for a moment, though. Security quickly removed the culprit, who was none other than serial red carpet disrupter Vitalii Sediuk, according to multiple reports and a photographer who was on the ground. The attacker was wearing glasses and hiding his face.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Timberlake for comment.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer seemed to be OK after the incident, joking around and posing for photographers inside.

View photos Justin Timberlake jokes around at the Louis Vuitton presentation at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1 in Paris. (Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images) More

If Sediuk’s name sounds familiar, it’s because, over the past few years, he’s pulled similar so-called pranks on Kim Kardashian, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Gigi Hadid, and other celebs, at events around the world. The supposed Ukrainian entertainment journalist has continued to work his way into VIP events.

There have been some serious consequences for Sediuk. Pitt punched him, when he confronted the actor and his then-wife on the red carpet at the 2014 Hollywood premiere of her movie Maleficent. At Milan Fashion Week in 2016, Hadid elbowed him in the face. Sediuk has been arrested and sentenced to probation, but most celebrities have seemingly declined to press charges against him.

Just before the attack on Timberlake, Biel shared several photos taken at the couple’s opulent hotel room.

View photos (Photo: Jessica Biel via Instagram Stories) More