Madelaine Petsch says Luke Perry "was my oracle throughout 'Riverdale'"

Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch is one of the many Hollywood celebrities with a lot of love for late actor Luke Perry.

“Luke was my oracle throughout Riverdale,” Petsch, 25, said in a new interview with Seventeen magazine. “He was on 90210 and had done all this work, so anytime I had any questions, he opened his door to me. He was such a kind and loving soul, and he was so generous. He was the kind of actor that gave you everything when he worked with you.”

She recalled Perry, who died in March after a massive stroke at 52, would make her feel better after she thought an interview went poorly or when some troll slammed her red carpet look.

“The hardest thing for me was that every Comic Con, Luke would call me in the morning and he would say, ‘I have a pimple, I need you to cover it,’” Petsch revealed. “And he would come to my room and make me cover his pimple. This last Comic Con was really hard because I didn’t get my phone call.”

Petsch, who was bullied as a kid, said Perry taught her to “be a bright light for people, because you never know who needs it, just like I did.”

When Petsch and her co-stars on the CW show return for a fourth season on Oct. 9, it’ll be their first without Perry, who played Archie’s dad in the dark take on the long running comic book series about Archie Andrews and his friends.

The episode, called “Chapter 58: In Memoriam,” will pay tribute to Perry. Shannen Doherty, his former co-star on Beverly Hills, 90210, will make a guest appearance on the show.

The Riverdale cast, which is young for the most part, is close-knit in many other ways, too, Petsch said.

“When I first moved to L.A., I thought I always had to have makeup on and look perfect, because what if I ran into a casting director in the grocery store,” she explained. “Now, I’m around so many empowering women. We remind each other to be funny and embrace who we are. I don’t feel any pressure about being perfect on social media anymore. I’m showing my true self all the time. I’m just being me.”

