Miley Cyrus confirms kissing Cody Simpson in a 'morning make out session'

Miley Cyrus has addressed the video that shows her kissing singer Cody Simpson.

The “Malibu” singer made several cheeky posts on her Instagram Stories on Friday, hours after the footage was taken at a Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles. (E! News reported that Cyrus and Simpson stopped by a grocery store, where they shared a “quick kiss” while grabbing sushi on Thursday.)

Cyrus pointed out that Simpson has several things going for him: he’s 22 (she’s 26), an Australian (“my type,” she noted) and has impressive abs.

