Miley Cyrus confirms kissing Cody Simpson in a 'morning make out session'

Miley Cyrus has addressed the video that shows her kissing singer Cody Simpson.
The “Malibu” singer made several cheeky posts on her Instagram Stories on Friday, hours after the footage was taken at a Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles. (E! News reported that Cyrus and Simpson stopped by a grocery store, where they shared a “quick kiss” while grabbing sushi on Thursday.)
Cyrus pointed out that Simpson has several things going for him: he’s 22 (she’s 26), an Australian (“my type,” she noted) and has impressive abs.
As TMZ noted, Cyrus and Simpson were rumored to be dating as long ago as 2014, and he raved about her in a magazine interview soon afterward. He credited her with being one of the people who kept him grounded.
“Miley is one of my best friends and she helps with some of that transitional stuff — trying to escape your childhood,” he told GQ in December 2015. “She’s super open-minded and I’m working on becoming more like that.”
Cyrus and Australian-born actor Liam Hemsworth, her husband of seven months, split in August.
She’s since spent time with Kaitlynn Carter, who appeared on the debut season of The Hills: New Beginnings, which ended in July. Carter was married (although not legally in the United States) to original Hills cast member Brody Jenner, but they, too, ended their relationship in late summer.
Cyrus and Carter reportedly parted ways late last month.
