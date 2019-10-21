Miley Cyrus clarifies comments after saying she thought she had to be gay because 'all guys are evil'

Miley Cyrus is speaking out after comments she made about her sexuality confused some followers. Over the weekend, the "Slide Away" singer appeared to shade her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, during an Instagram Live with her current boyfriend, Cody Simpson, when talking about being gay.

"I always thought I had to be gay because I just thought, like, all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I've only ever met one… and he's on this Live," she said, referring to Simpson.

The 26-year-old singer faced criticism for seemingly suggesting a person can choose their sexuality; however, she clarified her remarks on Monday.

"I was talking s*** about sucky guys, but let me be clear, YOU don't CHOOSE your sexuality," she tweeted. "You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of."

Cyrus's initial comments came when she and Simpson were talking about their history.

"I stanned her, and then she stanned me while I didn't stan her and now we stan each other," Simpson said, referring to how they obsessively like each other. "She stanned me when I didn't know that she stanned me."

The singer agreed there was a point when she was "not allowing anyone in."

"Guys, I was being a little too, like… hard-core feminist vibes and, just like, I don't know, not allowing anyone in, but now I am," she said. "There are good men out there, guys. Don't give up. You don't have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You just gotta find them. You gotta find a dick that's not a dick, you know what I mean?"

Cyrus didn't exactly squash speculation she was dissing Hemsworth, though.

The Hunger Games actor and Cyrus announced their separation in August. She not-so-subtly suggested his partying ways led to the divorce. The singer rebounded with The Hills star Kaitlynn Carter — who was fresh off her own split with Brody Jenner — before hooking up with Simpson. The Australian singer, 22, told People he and Cyrus are "very, very happy."

"We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?" he said earlier this month.

"The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long," he added, explaining that they "found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good."

Both Cyrus and Simpson are sober and "focused on health, work and spending time together," according to his manager.

