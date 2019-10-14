Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson touch tongues in 'Joker' filter — and it's terrifying

Move over, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, because there's a new celebrity couple in town making questionable kissing decisions on social media. Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson proved they are still going strong — by touching tongues in Instagram's Joker filter.

Simpson, Cyrus's latest Australian flame, shared the moment on his Instagram Story over the weekend, but it unfortunately lives online forever. In the video, the new couple is lying in bed together playing around with the filter — Joker laughs and all — when the 26-year-old "Slide Away" singer makes the first move. See for yourself below if you dare.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus kissed while using the Joker filter. (Photo: Instagram) More

This video of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson kissing with Joker faces on is terrifying. pic.twitter.com/AmzaW2PmlG — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 14, 2019

Cyrus was linked to Simpson shortly after her split with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated after separating from Liam Hemsworth. (If you want to judge her for dating like a man, Cyrus says you can get lost.) The former Disney star has publicly gushed over the 22-year-old singer on social media recently and the feeling is mutual. Simpson opened up about their relationship to People on Friday.

"I’m very happy. We are very, very happy," he told the magazine. "She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well."

He added, "We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?"

Cyrus and Simpson have been friends for years. He was photographed hanging out with the superstar back when she dated Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014.

"The reason why it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is just because we’ve been friends for so long," he told People, explaining that they "found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good."

Simpson, who previously dated Gigi Hadid, continued, "Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past [have] always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more."

Cyrus's ex-husband isn't sitting at home alone while she gets back in the dating game. Hemsworth was recently photographed with Australian Dynasty star Maddison Brown.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.