Miley Cyrus calls Cody Simpson her boyfriend as he visits her in the hospital

While Miley Cyrus is laid up in the hospital with tonsillitis, she’s getting some serious TLC from her boyfriend — yes, we said boyfriend — Cody Simpson.
The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared on Instagram earlier this week that she’s been sick with tonsillitis and subsequently posted a flurry of photos from the hospital. Amid flower deliveries and restyling her hospital gown with her mom, Tish Cyrus, Cyrus — who’s been getting an IV drip — received a real boost in the form of a visit from the Australian singer.
Alongside a photo of herself looking sad in her hospital bed, Cyrus wrote, “BF coming to visit me @ the hospy.”
And her “BF” delivered. Her new man “arrived with roses and his guitar in hand,” Cyrus reported soon after, adding, “I’m not crying, You’re crying.”
Cyrus then shared video of Simpson serenading her with an original song he wrote called “Golden Thing,” which is apparently a nickname for her. The clearly smitten Cyrus — who is not yet divorced from Liam Hemsworth (it’s in the works)— was cozied next to him in her bed for his performance.
Cyrus loved the song so much that she was trying to convince Simpson to release it next week. “It’s too special to be only heard in full by my ears,” she gushed.
Cyrus told her fans she was hoping to be better in time for Ellen DeGeneres’s Gorillapalooza on Saturday. Bruno Mars is headlining the event at the Hollywood Palladium which benefits The Ellen Fund.
Cyrus has been full-throttle when it comes to her romance with Simpson, whom she has known for years and hung out with when she was dating Patrick Schwarzenegger in 2014. In 2012, Simpson listed Cyrus as his “childhood celebrity crush.”
Last week, they were spotted kissing amid her back-to-back breakups — first with her husband, Hemsworth, followed by her rebound romance with Kaitlynn Carter. She didn’t try to bury the story, calling Simpson “her type” on social media alongside a shirtless photo of him. She went on to slam slut-shamers, saying “Get used to me dating.” Simpson confirmed their romance on his Instagram, referring to her as “baby.”
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
Matt Lauer denies rape allegation in Ronan Farrow's 'Catch and Kill'
Ellen DeGeneres responds to criticism over sitting with ‘friend’ George W. Bush at Cowboys game
Adam Levine on leaving 'The Voice': I 'miss it, but I also don't miss how much I had to work'
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.