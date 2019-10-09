Miley Cyrus calls Cody Simpson her boyfriend as he visits her in the hospital

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share photos from the hospital. Some of the snaps featured her new boyfriend, Cody Simpson. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

While Miley Cyrus is laid up in the hospital with tonsillitis, she’s getting some serious TLC from her boyfriend — yes, we said boyfriend — Cody Simpson.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer shared on Instagram earlier this week that she’s been sick with tonsillitis and subsequently posted a flurry of photos from the hospital. Amid flower deliveries and restyling her hospital gown with her mom, Tish Cyrus, Cyrus — who’s been getting an IV drip — received a real boost in the form of a visit from the Australian singer.

Miley Cyrus has been hospitalized to treat tonsillitis. (Screenshot: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)

Alongside a photo of herself looking sad in her hospital bed, Cyrus wrote, “BF coming to visit me @ the hospy.”

And her “BF” delivered. Her new man “arrived with roses and his guitar in hand,” Cyrus reported soon after, adding, “I’m not crying, You’re crying.”

Cody Simpson visited Miley Cyrus in the hospital. (Screenshot: Miley Cyrus via Instagram)

Cyrus then shared video of Simpson serenading her with an original song he wrote called “Golden Thing,” which is apparently a nickname for her. The clearly smitten Cyrus — who is not yet divorced from Liam Hemsworth (it’s in the works)— was cozied next to him in her bed for his performance.