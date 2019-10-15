Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are both 'sober' and 'focused on health,' his manager says

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are more serious than people think.

“It is early,” Simpson’s manager, Matt Zeidman, said in a statement to People, “but their friendship is long-standing and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Cyrus’s team did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

The two have been spending time together in the past few weeks, including when they shared what she called a “morning make out session” and when they dined with her mom, Tish Cyrus. (Their moms even exchanged loving messages on Instagram.)

Cyrus, who was once a heavy marijuana user, swore it off in 2017, according to Billboard. As of last year, she returned to using it when she wasn’t working last year, The Sun reported.

Simpson himself confirmed his healthy relationship last week. The singer told People that he and Cyrus “found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.”

Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth, her husband of seven months, split in August. The “Slide Away” singer then spent time with Kaitlynn Carter, who split with The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner the same month.

