Prince estate calls out Trump for playing his music: Rihanna, the Rolling Stones and many more have done the same

It was a bad sign for Donald Trump when he kicked off his campaign for the 2016 election with Neil Young’s classic, “Rockin’ in the Free World,” prompting Young to demand the campaign stop using the track. Trump won the election, yes, but the rift with Young set the tone for many of Trump’s future interactions with musicians.

Even when now-President Trump plays a song at one of his rallies, his team is often hit with a demand to stop. (Seriously, Rihanna asked him to keep her song called “Don’t Stop the Music” off his playlists.)

During a rally Thursday in Minneapolis, Trump name-checked several musicians who supported his opponent, Hillary Clinton, in the 2016 election. “I didn’t need Beyoncé and Jay-Z, I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen,” he said.

Then, at the very same event, Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain,” prompting the late singer’s estate to call out his team for breaking an agreement to stop using the Purple One’s music.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Here are some of the many other songs that have been part of Trump’s campaign soundtrack, only for the artists behind them to protest.

‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’

R.E.M. did not approve of the Trump campaign using their song, “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” in September 2015.

Too-cool-for-Twitter Michael Stipe sent a message via the band’s Mike Mills that was almost certainly not written by lawyers: “Go f*** yourselves, the lot of you — you sad, attention grabbing, power-hungry little men. Do not use our music or my voice for your moronic charade of a campaign.”

Mills himself called Trump an “orange clown.”

Personally, I think the Orange Clown will do anything for attention. I hate giving it to him. — Mike Mills (@m_millsey) September 9, 2015

The entire band wrote an open letter to Trump and his fellow Republicans: “While we do not authorize or condone the use of our music at this political event, and do ask that these candidates cease and desist from doing so, let us remember that there are things of greater importance at stake here. The media and the American voter should focus on the bigger picture, and not allow grandstanding politicians to distract us from the pressing issues of the day and of the current presidential campaign.”

‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Tiny Dancer’

The week after Trump opposed gay marriage in early 2016, Elton John’s team clarified that the Trump campaign had used two of his biggest hits, “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer,” without permission, and John did not endorse the candidate. (He was quite vocal in his support for Clinton.) Once Trump won the election, John turned down the president-elect’s invitation to perform at his inauguration.

‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Skyfall’

Grammy winner Adele issued a statement just before Elton John. Her rep said the singer didn’t want her music used for any political campaigning. While that statement was general, she urged her fans at an October 2016 concert in Miami to vote for someone other than Trump. Adele, who, being British wasn’t eligible to vote herself, was a big supporter of Trump’s opponent in the general election.

‘Start Me Up’ and ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’

“Start Me Up” played on the Trump trail in 2016, much to the dismay of Mick Jagger and the rest of the Rolling Stones. They sent Trump a statement requesting that he stop playing that song, as well as, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” The official Twitter account for the band sent a message via Twitter — perhaps they wanted to make sure Trump would see it — clarifying that they did not endorse the candidate. It has since been deleted.

‘All Right Now’

Singer Paul Rodgers didn’t want his song played, either.

Permission to use "All Right Now" was never sought for or granted by me. My lawyer is dealing with this matter. - Paul — Paul Rodgers (@_paulrodgers) July 18, 2016

‘Here Comes the Sun’

George Harrison’s estate showed its disapproval of the use of the iconic Beatles song, written by Harrison, at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July 2016.