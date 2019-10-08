That's a Ginsburg! RBG will soon be a Funko Pop

Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court on Nov. 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg rules.

Devotees of the Supreme Court justice have already snapped up T-shirts, jewelry and books, and they’ll soon be able to add an RBG Funko Pop to their collections.

Although many TV and movie characters have a Funko these days, the toymaker rarely creates a toy based on a real person, even fewer on someone from politics and government. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, former presidential contender Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump, former President Ronald Reagan and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin are exceptions.

While some RBG fans cheered the announcement, calling the gender equality advocate a “Badass!” and deeming the news “fantastic,” there were detractors. People replied to Funko’s Instagram announcement asking why the company would pay tribute to Ginsburg, and they suggested Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was added to the Supreme Court bench last year following accusations of sexual assault, make the list instead.

Politics aside, Ginsburg has been a hit when it comes to pop culture in the past few years, as seen in a slew of projects, including the book Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the 2018 doc RBG.

