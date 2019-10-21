Steve Harvey's stepdaughter Lori arrested for hit-and-run

Lori Harvey, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, was arrested following a car accident in Beverly Hills on Sunday. The 22-year-old model crashed into an unoccupied parked vehicle which caused her car to flip, according to reports. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that Harvey was arrested on two counts. No injuries were reported and she was released on the scene.

Police received a report of a traffic collision at 9:48 p.m. on Oct. 20. "When police arrived, the driver of the sedan had left the scene of the collision," the BHPD said in a statement Monday. "The driver, determined to be Lori Harvey, was ultimately contacted by police in the area. Due to the fact that Harvey left the scene of the collision without providing her information or contacting police as required by law, and caused a delay in the police investigation, she was cited for misdemeanor hit and run and obstructing/delaying a police officer."

According to OK! Magazine, which first reported the news, Harvey was texting and driving. When police arrived at the scene, she reportedly began FaceTiming with her famous father. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Hours before the crash, Harvey was spotted with girlfriends at Nobu Malibu. Yahoo Entertainment reached out to a representative for Harvey, but did not immediately receive a response.

Harvey was in the headlines last week, prior to the crash, as rumors swirled that the model and Sean "Diddy" Combs split. She unfollowed Diddy on Instagram after the 49-year-old hip-hop mogul was spotted with with Gemini Man star Nicole Olvera. Although the pair never confirmed their relationship, they had been linked since July.

"Him and Lori had a fun fling, but Diddy is still healing and focusing on himself right now," a source told E! News of the breakup. "He is not ready to be in a longterm committed relationship and is focusing on his kids right now."

Previously, Harvey was said to be romantically involved with Justin Combs, Diddy's 25-year-old son with stylist Misa Hylton. She has been close with the Combs family for years. Last year, she posted a tribute to Kim Porter, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and mother of three children, who unexpectedly died.

"Having a hard time processing this one," Lori wrote on Instagram. "You were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me. I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim."

Steve Harvey married Lori's mom, Marjorie Harvey, in 2007 and is stepfather to her three kids. The 62-year-old Family Feud host also has four biological children from two prior marriages. Lori is due in court in January 2020.

