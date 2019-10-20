Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wed in Rhode Island

Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Maroney!

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in front of family and friends on Saturday at the Belcourt of Newport in Newport, Rhode Island, People has confirmed. The outlet also reported that Lawrence wore a Dior wedding dress.

The glitzy guest list included Adele, Ashley Olsen, Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer, according to People, and at Friday’s rehearsal dinner, stars like Cameron Diaz and Nicole Ritchie enjoyed a clambake.

View photos Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney. Photo: Backgrid More

The historic mansion was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. TMZ reported the pair hired wedding planner Mark Seed for the affair with 150 people reportedly in attendance. Guests were treated to an extravagant menu, including wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter or five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce for their entree. As for dessert, house-made marshmallow s'mores were reportedly on the menu.

Lawrence’s wedding venue was rumored to be haunted at one point with ghost and murder mystery tours being offered years ago. The chateau was purchased in 2012 by Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian who renovated and cleansed the property. "There were energies and entities, some not pleasant. I had a shaman perform ceremonies. We did a major cleansing, energy-wise. There was a lot of heaviness, but we took care of that. Now the house has a different vibration," she told the New York Times in 2013.

The nuptials come one month after the Oscar-winning actress, 29, and her art dealer beau, 34, were spotted at New York City’s marriage bureau. It's unclear if Lawrence and Maroney, who had famed photographer Mark Seliger in tow, legally wed during the September outing or simply obtained their marriage license. Page Six reported the couple's entourage also included two security guards and a friend. Regardless, it was always Lawrence's plan to have a large wedding celebration.

During a chat on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast a few months ago, the Silver Linings Playbook star said she was pretty relaxed about planning her wedding. "I’ve been in a good place. I haven’t been neurotic about it. I’m, like, too lazy to be neurotic," Lawrence quipped. "I saw a dress I liked, I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue, I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.'"

View photos Belcourt of Newport Castle in Rhode Island. Photo: Google Maps More

Lawrence and Maroney, who were first linked in June 2018, got engaged at the beginning of the year. "He’s the greatest human being I’ve ever met," Lawrence gushed to Sadler. "He really is, and he gets better."

"I don’t know, I started with the basics," Lawrence replied when asked why she chose to marry him. "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney."